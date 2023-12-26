Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to provide free rice to poor families for next 5 years from Jan 2024

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-12-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 23:04 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to provide free rice to poor families for next 5 years from Jan 2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has decided to provide free rice to poor families for the next five years beginning January 2024, a government official said on Tuesday.

This move will benefit more than 67 lakh beneficiaries, he said.

''The government has decided to provide free rice to poor families for the next five years under the Chhattisgarh State Food Security Act on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend for five years the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana covering 80 crore poor people,'' he said.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday issued a directive to all district collectors on the direction of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he said.

Instructions have been given for free distribution of food grains as per the monthly entitlement for the next five years from January 2024 to December 2028 to the Antyodaya and priority category ration card-holders like the National Food Security Act.

This decision will benefit 67,92,153 eligible ration card holders of Antyodaya, priority, differently-Abled and single destitute categories who will get free rice through fair price shops as per eligibility, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023