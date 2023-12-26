Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath reviews paddy procurement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed food grain procurement and distribution in the state, and asserted that paddy procurement would continue until every farmer has sold their produce.So far in this session, more than Rs 5,253 crore has been paid by purchasing 28.17 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 4,21,557 farmers in the state, according to an official statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 23:08 IST
UP CM Adityanath reviews paddy procurement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed food grain procurement and distribution in the state, and asserted that paddy procurement would continue until every farmer has sold their produce.

So far in this session, more than Rs 5,253 crore has been paid by purchasing 28.17 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 4,21,557 farmers in the state, according to an official statement. At present, 5,204 purchasing centres are operating in the state where more than 1 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is being purchased daily, it added.

''In support of our 'Annadata' farmers, we have decided to keep the purchasing centres operational until every farmer has sold their paddy. In every case, it should be ensured that payment is made to the farmer within 48 hours of the purchase,'' the chief minister said.

Adityanath further said ration distribution should occur promptly following biometric verification in the e-POS machine. It is essential to create awareness among beneficiaries regarding this process and in the event of any irregularities, strict action should be taken, he told officials.

A total of 5,654 Annapurna Bhawans (Model Fair Price Shops) are slated for construction, with 75 shops being designated for each district. Construction has commenced on 3,472 model fair price shops and 527 such shops have already been completed, the CM said, instructing the officials to get the remaining work completed as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023