Left Menu

Saudi cabinet approves contracting rules for firms not based there

Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday announced its approval of contracting regulations for firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The decision comes just days before Saudi Arabia's January 2024 deadline for companies to move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or risk losing hundreds of billions of dollars in lucrative government contracts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 23:18 IST
Saudi cabinet approves contracting rules for firms not based there

Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday announced its approval of contracting regulations for firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The decision comes just days before Saudi Arabia's January 2024 deadline for companies to move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or risk losing hundreds of billions of dollars in lucrative government contracts. The statement on the cabinet meeting did not disclose the regulations. It is not clear if they permit the government to award contracts to foreign companies that do not have regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told Reuters in October that the deadline for a move would be enforced, even as foreign firms struggled to meet the deadline amid unclear regulations.

The ultimatum, part of efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the economy off oil and draw foreign business into the kingdom, puts Riyadh in competition with its neighbour the United Arab Emirates, the traditional financial hub of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023