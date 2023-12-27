Qatari emir receives phone call from US president on Gaza
Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and current joint mediation efforts for calming the situations in the besieged enclave to reach a permanent ceasefire.
