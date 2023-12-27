Left Menu

Telangana reports eight new COVID cases

Eight new COVID cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday by the Government of Telangana, Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. A total of 59 cases are under treatment.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:19 IST
Telangana reports eight new COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday by the Government of Telangana, Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. A total of 59 cases are under treatment.

The recovery rate has been stated as 99.51 per cent. Telangana government said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without a COVID positive report can go to any notified Government COVID Hospital where the Government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in Government hospitals.

The state government said that it was well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over a new variant of SARS Cov-2. "It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance," the state government said in a Covid status bulletin.

The Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana also issued guidelines and advised to follow them strictly. "Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. There is a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities. Everybody should wear a mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine," the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, said.

The guideline said that maintaining a distance of more than 6 feet between people was important. "The workspaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained. The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all COVID appropriate behaviour such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer, physical distance, etc," the bulletin said.

The Director Public Health & Family Welfare said that in case of any flu/influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, people should report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay. People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the advisory added.

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID had been reported in the country till December 25, Health Ministry sources said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023