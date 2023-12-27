Left Menu

Mumbai Police engage school, madrasa students to spread awareness on 'No Honking'

With the objective to spread awareness of noise pollution, Mumbai Police have engaged school and madrasa students to spread the 'No Honking' message under the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazaar area from December 21.

DCP Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police has engaged school and madrasa students to spread the 'No Honking' message under the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazaar area from December 21 to raise awareness about noise pollution. DCP Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe said, "From December 21st we started a major drive under the JJ flyover & Bhendi Bazaar area. We have put up banners, taken help from NGOs, school & madrasa students have also been engaged...We will ensure that the people follow rules and regulations in that area."

Mundhe further said that the objective is to raise awareness among the people. "Our aim is to raise awareness and enforcement on issues such as without helmet, triple seat and wrong side driving. In the first phase this mission will be carried out for 15 days We are going to ensure that people in that area follow traffic rules and those who will not follow the rules we will enforce rules on them," he added.

He further said that children have been involved in this initiative because their appeal makes a big impact. "Many people are joining us in this initiative and we are going to continue this activity for a prolonged period to make a better impact," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

