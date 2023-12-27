Left Menu

Telangana: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Rangareddy; no casualties

"A fire broke out at a scrap godown at around 3 a.m. this morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified. There are no casualties. The fire is completely under control," says Rajendranagar ADFO, Srinivas.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:20 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Attar, Rangareddy, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. As soon as information was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

There have been no casualties reported. A probe is underway.

"A fire broke out at a scrap godown at around 3 a.m. this morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified. There are no casualties. The fire is completely under control," says Rajendranagar ADFO, Srinivas. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

