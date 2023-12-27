Scrap dealer found dead inside godown in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

A 25-year-old man was found dead at his scrap godown in Karawal Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, they received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital about a man's death at around 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that the victim identified as Riyazul, originally from Muradabad (Uttar Pradesh), ran a scrap godown in C-47, Gali No. 1, Mukund Vihar of Karawal Nagar.

Riyazul's employee, Azim, told the police that a group of men, including Rahim and Javed, visited the godown earlier that day. Azim overheard them discussing a loan they had given to Riyazul and demanding its repayment. All of them had lunch together, after which Azim went up to the terrace. When he returned around 4:00 pm, he found Rahim and the others surrounding Riyazul, claiming he had consumed something poisonous. They rushed Riyazul to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on a scooter and then an auto, but the doctor declared him dead on arrival, police said.

The police's crime team and FSL team visited the scene, and Riyazul's body was shifted to GTB hospital for post-mortem examination. The exact sequence of events leading to Riyazul's death is still unclear, police said. Meanwhile, Rahim, Javed, and the others who brought Riyazul to the hospital absconded soon after the doctor declared him dead.

"The exact sequence of events is being ascertained. Rahim, Javed and others absconded after bringing Riyazul to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. Efforts are being made to trace and interrogate them," police said. The cause of death will be clear after a post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased has been informed. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, they added. (ANI)

