Left Menu

RBZ Jewellers shares debut at par with issue price; later climb 5 pc to touch upper circuit level

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:03 IST
RBZ Jewellers shares debut at par with issue price; later climb 5 pc to touch upper circuit level
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of RBZ Jewellers Ltd made a flat market debut on Wednesday listing at par with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock listed at Rs 100 on the BSE and NSE.

Later, shares of the company climbed 4.99 per cent to Rs 104.99 -- its upper circuit level -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock jumped to its highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 105, up 5 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 419.96 crore.

The Rs 100-crore initial share sale of RBZ Jewellers received 16.86 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1 crore equity shares had a price range of Rs 95-100 apiece. The Ahmedabad-based company is a B2B and retail jewellery firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023