Delhi Police analysing dump data in Israel Embassy blast call case

The police have also started analysing dump data of the said spot, to identify phone numbers active in the area, sources said, adding that around five thousand phone numbers were active during the period.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:14 IST
Delhi Police analysing dump data in Israel Embassy blast call case
Teams of Delhi Police Crime Unit and forensics near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police is examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras to nab the suspects in the Israel Embassy blast case. As per sources, the police are examining the footage for the route mapping of the suspects, who were seen walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. The police have also started analysing dump data of the said spot, to identify phone numbers active in the area, sources said, adding that around five thousand phone numbers were active during the period.

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident. Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call.

"A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources. Police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm. Soon, the Delhi police crime unit along with fire services and bomb disposal squad reached the spot. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot.

"The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said. A security guard standing near the embassy said, "I heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree."

In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here. Meanwhile, security in the area has been increased in the area, and police are monitoring through CCTV cameras. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

