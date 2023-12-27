Left Menu

Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment -Iranian media

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:56 IST
Iran dismisses IAEA report on uranium enrichment -Iranian media
Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday said there was "nothing new" in an international nuclear watchdog report saying that Tehran had reversed a months-long slowdown in its uranium enrichment programme, Iranian media reported.

"We did nothing new and are doing the same activities according to the rules," Eslami was quoted as saying.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said that Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023". 

