Russia's Novak sees Brent crude oil at $80-$85 a barrel in 2024

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said that analysts expect Brent crude oil prices in a range of $80 to $85 a barrel in 2024.

Novak added that Russia and other producers were not targeting any specific price and that Russia was sticking to its obligations on oil supply cuts while ensuring stable work and development of its oil industry.

