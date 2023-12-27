Russia to ship more than 22 bcm of gas to China this year
27-12-2023
Russia will export more than 22 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
Novak also said agreements were being finalised on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project which would increase the capacity for such supplies.
