Russia to ship more than 22 bcm of gas to China this year

Russia will export more than 22 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China this year via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Novak also said agreements were being finalised on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project which would increase the capacity for such supplies.

