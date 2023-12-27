"If girls are given adequate opportunities, they can outperform boys": President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that if girls are given adequate opportunities, they can outperform boys. Murmu's statement came while addressing the 9th Convocation event of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in the national capital.

"I am happy to know that out of 65 students receiving degrees today, 37 are daughters. This is an example that if girls are given adequate opportunities, they can outperform boys," said the President after distributing awards to various students of the institute. Pointing the students that you have become important members of the medical fraternity today, and "in day-to-day language, we will say that all the students receiving degrees today have become big doctors," the President said.

"I believe that you all will fulfil your responsibilities as super specialists with the utmost humility, service-oriented attitude, and sensitivity," she added. Noting that the ILBS has established its special identity over a period of 13 years, Murmu said the success metrics of the institute are extremely impactful.

"Due to institutions like ILBS providing world-class facilities at low costs, India is gaining prominence globally today as a leader in healthcare," said the President. Murmu further said, "I would like to see globally renowned research being conducted alongside medical advancements at ILBS."

The President further suggested the greater need to focus on preventive healthcare to achieve the goal of everyone being disease-free in the country. "Creating awareness among all stakeholders by doctors for prevention is expected to be a significant contribution of ILBS in preventing liver diseases," Murmu also said.

Stating that the liver is the security guard of our body, Murmu said that if the liver remains completely healthy, it helps prevent diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as the progression of lifestyle diseases in the body." She also stressed the need for raising awareness about organ donation is necessary among people in our country.

Concluding her address, the President further said, "I believe you will establish a new paradigm of humanitarian service by keeping all ideals in mind." (ANI)

