Singapore Indian food company charged for live cockroaches on its premises

A Singaporean Indian food supplying company on Wednesday faced three charges for failing to keep its premises clean as live cockroaches were allegedly found among chutney packets and at the chapati-making area.

Suvai Foods is alleged to have failed to ensure its premises were properly maintained and kept clean, after numerous lapses were reported, according to The Straits Times newspaper.

According to the charge sheet, live cockroaches were found in several areas, including in a basket containing packets of Suvai Coconut Chutney, at the chapati-making area, and on the food processing machine.

Three live cockroaches were allegedly found at the rear of its registered goods vehicle.

The premises were allegedly stained and dirty with broken floor tiles, and its office space was illegally modified to be used as a packing area, according to media reports.

Suvai Foods was founded in 2012 in Singapore and sells vegetarian and halal products.

The prosecutor from the Singapore Food Agency said it would be seeking a fine for each of the charges.

The case is expected to be heard again in January.

If convicted of failing to ensure its establishment is properly maintained and kept clean, Suvai Foods can be fined up to SGD 5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)