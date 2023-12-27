Bundelkhand soars to new heights in 2023, receives gift of numerous schemes, including BIDA

In 2023, Uttar Pradesh embarked on a mission in Bundelkhand, bringing forth substantial projects that successfully propelled this region--once considered among the most underdeveloped in the state--to the forefront. On one hand, the government established the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) to create an industrial city on the lines of Noida in Jhansi, while on the other hand, the construction of the Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur also received a green signal.

The work of the Jal Jeevan Mission, aimed at ensuring water availability, reached completion here, and BDL in the Defence Corridor started the construction work of the unit after performing the Bhoomi Pujan. Several projects of Smart City Jhansi were completed and many big decisions were taken by the government in this one year in the fields of tourism, agriculture, employment, sports, etc. Formation of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority

In the year 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the establishment of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority in 33 villages near Jhansi city. Not only this, along with an appointment to the post of CEO, a proposal to open an office in Jhansi was also invited. The CEO promptly assumed office in Jhansi and the roadmap for land acquisition is being prepared. Several major industrial groups in the country have submitted proposals to the state government for land allocation in BIDA.

This step by the UP government is considered a revolutionary decision for the region in terms of industry and employment. The government envisions the establishment of an industrial city in Bundelkhand, drawing inspiration from the successful model of Noida and marking a transformative initiative for the Bundelkhand region.

Construction of BDL factory begins Yogi government's Defence Corridor is also proving to be a big achievement for Jhansi. In the year 2021, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in the Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor.

The construction work for the establishment of this unit started after the Bhoomi Pujan. The UP government is actively working to improve the basic facilities in the area of the Defence Corridor being developed in Garautha near Jhansi.

The government has received proposals for the establishment of several other units in this area. The presence of major defense companies in this area is expected to create abundant employment opportunities, eliminating the need for the youth to seek jobs outside of Bundelkhand. Survey done for Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur

In Lalitpur district, the process has started to build a Bulk Drug Park in five villages covering an area of 1,472 acres. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has initiated work on preparing the master plan and project report. In the first phase, the development of basic infrastructure on 300 acres of land is planned, and the DPR is being prepared for this. The state government is also working on a plan to develop Lalitpur as a hub for generic drugs. To develop this park, the government is collaborating with several reputed research institutions as knowledge partners.

Work on 'Adopt a Heritage' Scheme started in tourism sector The government has invited proposals for the development of historical sites in Bundelkhand under the 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme. Several prominent hotel groups in the country have shown interest in these locations, and it is hoped that the appearance of these sites will change soon.

Through the 'Adopt a Heritage' scheme, proposals have been invited for the Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, the Ram Janaki Temple in Garautha, the Temple Garautha of Pathamadhi, and the Banjari Temple and Ber. In addition to these, proposals have been sought for the rock-cut caves of Devgad Lalitpur, the ancient temple of Sumeragad Lalitpur, the Somnath Temple in Manikpur Chitrakoot, the Khakra Math in Charkhari Mahoba, the Ranchhor Temple in Dhojari Lalitpur, the Pracheen Baithak Talbehat Lalitpur, the Chandeli Temple in Kariyari Hamirpur, the Shanti Nath Temple in Bharwara Mahoba, the Shiv Temple in Uldana Kala Lalitpur, the Dashrath Ghat in Chitrakoot, and the temples of Khandeha in Maudaha Hamirpur.

Work on Jal Jeevan Mission in final stage The work of providing tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission in all seven districts of Bundelkhand is almost in the final stage.

This work has been completed to the extent of 98 per cent in Mahoba, 97 per cent in Jhansi, 93 per cent in Chitrakoot, 96 per cent in Banda, 98 per cent in Lalitpur, 89 per cent in Jalaun and 89 per cent in Hamirpur. Apart from this, work has been done at a fast pace on many big schemes to provide clean drinking water in urban areas and success has been achieved in eliminating the drinking water crisis.

Changes in people's lives are visible in the places where water availability has started under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Work on Smart City projects in the final stage

Many important works were completed this year under the Smart City Project in Jhansi. The park built under Smart City at the foothills of Jhansi Fort in memory of late CDS General Bipin Rawat was also inaugurated this year.

The renovation of the public library was completed along with the construction of the Dhyan Chand Museum, dedicated to the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, this year. Both of these were inaugurated by the Chief Minister. State government focuses on overall development

The Yogi government is placing a strong emphasis on the implementation of projects focusing on the overall development of the Bundelkhand region. Continuous efforts to construct large cow shelters (Gaushalas) in all districts, development of facilities through the Smart City, improve basic amenities in hospitals, provide assistance to farmers in agriculture-related schemes, and implement other welfare schemes for economically disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. The government is also actively monitoring and overseeing the regular implementation of these schemes.

In addition to top government officials and ministers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously visiting this area and taking stock of the ground reality of the schemes. Key developments in the Bundelkhand region include:

Construction of the 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway from Etawah to Chitrakoot; Development of the Bundelkhand Expressway as a solar expressway; Construction work of Jhansi Link Expressway and Chitrakoot Link Expressway is in progress;Approval of Rs 550 crore for Defense Corridor in Bundelkhand; Approval of airports in Jhansi and Chitrakoot;Construction of police training center in Jalaun on 79 acres worth Rs 350 crores;Approval of Rs 68.83 crore to promote natural farming;Formation of Shri Chitrakoot Dham Teerth Development Council;Establishment of the fourth tiger reserve of Uttar Pradesh in Ranipur, Chitrakoot; Ropeway facility for devotees and tourists in Chitrakoot;Construction of a 4-lane highway from Jhansi to Khajuraho at a cost of Rs 1400 crore is in progress. (ANI)

