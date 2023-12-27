Motorists urged to be cautious when driving in rainy weather

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in rainy conditions.

This as the South African Weather Services has forecast rain in many parts of the country.

Some travellers are expected to start making it back from their holidays and the roads are expected to see a slight increase in traffic volumes from today.

“The RTMC urges motorists to reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, have lights on and avoid crossing flooded bridges. Motorists must also ensure that vehicles are in a roadworthy state.

Lights, wipers, windscreens, brakes, and tyres must be checked before the start of the journey.”

The RTMC said officers will “not hesitate to discontinue or impound vehicles that are not roadworthy”.

More than 1738 vehicles have been discontinued and 3340 impounded since the start of the festive season in December.

More than 4160 motorists have been arrested. The majority were held for drunken driving while others were detained for producing false documents and driving public transport contrary to operating permits.

“Public transport operators are again reminded that their drivers should have proper documents to drive, and the vehicles are used on permitted routes and are not overloaded.

“Severe consequences will be faced by those found operating contrary to the rules,” said the RTMC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)