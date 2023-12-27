Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society celebrates platinum jubilee year with power-packed 'ReImagine'

Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS), India's largest and oldest voluntary professional body of Chartered Accountants, is all set to commemorate its platinum jubilee by hosting a landmark event, 'ReImagine'. Taking place at the world-class Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai between 4th-6th January, 2024, the event is themed on the transformation and evolutional journey of the Indian economy, finance profession and industry.

ReImagine will witness participation from 40+ leading Indian and international thought-leaders and eminent Chartered Accountants will share their insights of contemporary topics of relevance. Padma Bhushan Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla will present the keynote address on ReImagining India. Following which there will be panels on diverse topics of interest, viz., One-World, One-Tax, Startup Journey, Use of Technology and AI, Future of Audit, Capital Markets and more.

Other esteemed panelists include Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, Dilip Asbe, MD&CEO National Payments Corporation of India, Mr. Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO at the National Stock Exchange, CA Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak AMC, CA Ramdeo Aggarwal, Chairman at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., etc.

Speaking on the 75th Year of BCAS and ReImagine, CA Chirag Doshi, President at BCAS, said, ''BCAS has always shown its steadfast commitment in the development of the CA community and industry. The role of CAs is evolving very rapidly and it is going to become even more dynamic in the days to come. ReImagine will set the platform to learn, unlearn and relearn from some of the best minds in the industry on what the future of the profession looks like. The event will serve as a stepping-stone, showcasing the evolving prowess of Chartered Accountants in the dynamic realm of business.'' CA Anand Bathiya, Vice President at BCAS, said, ''Throughout its illustrious journey of 75 years, BCAS has remained relevant and vibrant by constantly adapting and reimagining the dynamic professional development needs of Chartered Accountants. This one-of-its-kind, 3-day event will stimulate blue-sky thinking aided by expert-led sessions on themes aimed to make the delegates future-ready. The Chartered Accountancy profession is preparing and positioning to act as a catalyst towards realizing the national dream of Viksit Bharat@2047 and BCAS will continue its selfless march towards this cause.'' ReImagine will feature community and public events along with times of reflection honoring BCAS seventy-five years of service. Highlights of this event will include an intriguing lineup of 15+ insightful sessions, access to 40+ Indian and global thought leaders, opportunity to engage with professionals from 75+ cities, exclusive CFO roundtable and exhibition pavilion. Additionally, there will be cultural acts to pique the interest of the audience. The event will offer a stage for information exchange, career advancement, and networking chances that will prepare the industry for the future.

Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS) Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society is India's largest and oldest voluntary professional body of Chartered Accountants. With a widespread subscriber base widespread across 350+ cities and towns in India, BCAS has been unwavering in its commitment towards the development of the profession since its inception in 1949. BCAS's core mission of professional development by providing its members with extensive opportunities for growth and advancement through a multifaceted approach encompassing learning events, research publications, advocacy, networking and community initiatives. A not-for-profit organization, BCAS relies on the dedicated efforts of hundreds of volunteers who selflessly contribute their time and expertise while upholding shared values and professional ethics. A pioneering thought-leader and a community enabler, BCAS continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the accounting, tax, finance and economic fabric of India.

BCAS diligently nurtures its members professional growth by organising diverse learning events such as seminars, workshops, refresher courses, and study circles, providing them with a platform to enhance their skills and stay updated on industry trends. BCAS boasts of an exceptional track record in research publications, prominently showcased by the BCA Journal (BCAJ), a sought after monthly periodical with over five decades of publication. BCAS's extensive outreach towards nation building is bolstered by its detailed representations to regulators and government authorities. BCAS has a comprehensive approach to professional development combined with its community-focused initiatives enabling a more robust and sustainable future.

About the event: ReImagine On 6th July 2023, BCAS entered its Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years of service to the community of Chartered Accountants and Society at large. To celebrate this landmark year, events and initiatives are planned throughout the year. The jewel in the crown will be a grand 3-day mega event on ReImagining the Profession which will be held at the prestigious JIO World Centre, Mumbai on January ,4 5 and 6 of 2024.

Around 1500+ participants are likely to attend the mega conference. These three days of मंथन will include public events and community activities, as well as moments of reflection on BCAS's 75 years of service. An exciting series of programs covering the future dynamics of the profession, including thought provoking line-up of presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats, interviews, and leadership talks will be the highlights of this event. There will also be cultural performances to stimulate your senses. The celebrations will provide a platform for knowledge dissemination, professional growth, and networking opportunities which will make you future-ready. BCAS is poised to welcome to this prestigious event industry tsars, academicians, economists, and change enablers from across the country. This event is an ode to an institution that shines ever so brightly on the professional skyline of this country. BCAS also welcomes non-members professionals to register and participate in this event.

