Maharashtra: Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Mumbai

"32-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute and two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter," Police said. "The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

