Left Menu

Maharashtra: Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Mumbai

A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said the police on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:45 IST
Maharashtra: Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Mumbai
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, said the police on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter.

"32-year-old woman was reportedly burnt alive by her in-laws over a family dispute and two people have been detained by the police in connection with the matter," Police said. "The woman with 95 per cent burns is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023