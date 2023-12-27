Left Menu

Spain to gradually return to 21% VAT on energy bills

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Spain

Spain will gradually return to a 21% rate on value-added tax for energy bills over the next six months after lowering it to 5% last year to ease the pain of inflation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

He added that energy companies would be able to deduct investments in industrial projects that contributed toward decarbonisation from a 1.2% windfall tax on their profits that was introduced last year.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

