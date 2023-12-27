Left Menu

Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills 20 Palestinians in Khan Younis

Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills 20 Palestinians in Khan Younis
Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that an Israeli strike killed 20 Palestinians on Wednesday near the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip.

