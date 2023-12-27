Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills 20 Palestinians in Khan Younis
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:18 IST
Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that an Israeli strike killed 20 Palestinians on Wednesday near the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza strip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
