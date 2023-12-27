Left Menu

Russian President Putin to receive Jaishankar today: Kremlin

So, I agree with you that our relationship has been very strong, very steady, and I think we have lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership, Jaishankar told Lavrov.On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some very important agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscows invasion of Ukraine.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:25 IST
Russian President Putin to receive Jaishankar today: Kremlin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, the Kremlin has announced.

''Tonight, the president plans to receive Mr. Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters here.

Jaishankar is here on a five-day official visit to Russia.

Peskov noted that the top Indian diplomat had already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, India is an important partner of Russia, so the ministers will talk about the contacts held and the course of their discussion.

''It's always good to be in Moscow. So, I agree with you that our relationship has been very strong, very steady, and I think we have lived up to the responsibilities of a special and privileged strategic partnership,'' Jaishankar told Lavrov.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a ''comprehensive and productive'' meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some ''very important'' agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023