Left Menu

J-K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Jammu

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other concerned agencies.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:33 IST
J-K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Jammu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack that left four Army jawans dead last week at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other concerned agencies.

In the meeting, Singh reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations and the overall security situation. Earlier in the day, Singh reached Rajouri-Poonch, where local Army commanders briefed him on the current security scenario. He also interacted with Jawans.

"It was the responsibility of the soldiers to win people's hearts while carrying out their duty towards the nation's security," he said during the interaction. Singh also met the family members of three civilians who died allegedly due to custodial torture. He also met injured civilians at the government hospital in Rajouri. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023