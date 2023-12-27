J-K: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack that left four Army jawans dead last week at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other concerned agencies.

In the meeting, Singh reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations and the overall security situation. Earlier in the day, Singh reached Rajouri-Poonch, where local Army commanders briefed him on the current security scenario. He also interacted with Jawans.

"It was the responsibility of the soldiers to win people's hearts while carrying out their duty towards the nation's security," he said during the interaction. Singh also met the family members of three civilians who died allegedly due to custodial torture. He also met injured civilians at the government hospital in Rajouri. (ANI)

