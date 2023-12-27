Left Menu

On 16th day of protest, Anganwadi workers in AP protest at YSRCP MLAs house

Anganwadi workers have been agitating to hike their salaries, provide pension and other retirement benefits, regularise their services, clear pending bills and meet other demands. Leaders of Anganwadi workers' unions emphasised that the Anganwadi workers are not seeking mere goodwill; instead, they demand Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy fulfil pre-election promises.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:37 IST
On 16th day of protest, Anganwadi workers in AP protest at YSRCP MLAs house
Anganwadi workers in AP besiege house of Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh, on the 16th day of protest on Wednesday, besieged the houses of all MLAs belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Anganwadi workers have been agitating to hike their salaries, provide pension and other retirement benefits, regularise their services, clear pending bills and meet other demands.

Anganwadi workers of the Palnadu district besieged the house of Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's house. The workers attempted to submit a petition to the MLA. Leaders of Anganwadi workers' unions emphasised that the Anganwadi workers are not seeking mere goodwill; instead, they demand Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy fulfil pre-election promises.

Criticism was directed at the state government for showcasing honorariums without addressing the pressing need to increase wages and integrate staff into government programmes. For the past two years, Anganwadi workers have been advocating for a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, in line with electoral assurances.

The rising cost of living has made it challenging for them to support their families. However, the Jagan government has not yet addressed these concerns, sparking frustration among the workers. According to workers, the government's current stance resembles indifference, undermining their legitimate demands for better wages and improved working conditions.

Multiple demands, such as raising the age limit to 62 years, providing ten lakhs of group insurance, and ensuring equal pay for equal work. As the protest persists, the Anganwadi workers and their supporters remain steadfast in their call for justice and resolution of their legitimate issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023