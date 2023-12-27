Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma accuses previous Congress govt of giving "false promises" to people

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday attacked previous Congress-led governments for giving "false promises" to the people, including that of removing poverty. The Chief Minister was speaking after inspecting a camp under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in Lamba Hari Singh village of Tonk district.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that those who ruled this country for 70 years made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said. "I want to say that you must have seen in the previous government the way they cheated the youth, the farmers, the women, and the labourers," he added.

The Chief Minister urged the people to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign so that the benefits of government schemes reach the general public. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

CM Sharma said that it is necessary to evaluate how many people have received the benefits of the government schemes. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was also graced by union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that the campaign, launched to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the Centre, has reached lakhs of villages.

"Viksit Bharat Yatra is reaching far-off places and connecting people. I want to thank the people of the country, especially women, for making this programme a huge success. The Viksit Bharat Yatra started around 50 days ago, but it has already reached lakhs of villages," he said. The Prime Minister said that since the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for the Ujjwala Gas connection. "Over one crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country. Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)