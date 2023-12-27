Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma accuses previous Congress govt of giving "false promises" to people

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that those who ruled this country for 70 years made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:21 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma accuses previous Congress govt of giving "false promises" to people
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday attacked previous Congress-led governments for giving "false promises" to the people, including that of removing poverty. The Chief Minister was speaking after inspecting a camp under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign in Lamba Hari Singh village of Tonk district.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that those who ruled this country for 70 years made false promises to the people. They promised to remove poverty but no one reached out to the poor," CM Sharma said. "I want to say that you must have seen in the previous government the way they cheated the youth, the farmers, the women, and the labourers," he added.

The Chief Minister urged the people to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign so that the benefits of government schemes reach the general public. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

CM Sharma said that it is necessary to evaluate how many people have received the benefits of the government schemes. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country joined the event. The programme was also graced by union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that the campaign, launched to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the Centre, has reached lakhs of villages.

"Viksit Bharat Yatra is reaching far-off places and connecting people. I want to thank the people of the country, especially women, for making this programme a huge success. The Viksit Bharat Yatra started around 50 days ago, but it has already reached lakhs of villages," he said. The Prime Minister said that since the Viksit Bharat Yatra was started, 4.5 lakh new applications have been received for the Ujjwala Gas connection. "Over one crore Aayushmaan cards have been distributed to the people of the country. Health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people have been done," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023