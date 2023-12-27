Sabarimala's revenue touches Rs 241 crore during Mandalam season; Rs 18 crore more than last year

The Lord Ayyappa Temple here has earned a total revenue of Rs 241.71 crore during the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season this year which culminated with the auspicious Mandala Pooja on Wednesday.

There was an increase of Rs 18.72 crore in the total revenue this year compared to the Rs 222.98 crore last year during the same period, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth said here.

The revenue went up after counting the amount received through auction, he told a press conference here, adding that Rs 37.40 crore could be attributed to the auction.

The TDB president explained that this was not included in the figures presented to the media yesterday.

He said the revenue figures would go up further when the coins received as 'kanikka' (offering) from devotees and the amount of parking fees at Nilakkal (a base camp of sorts for Sabarimala pilgrims) are counted.

Prashanth had earlier said that of the total revenue, Rs 63.89 crore was offered as 'kanikka' by devotees and Rs 96.32 crore was earned through the sale of 'aravana' (sweet prasadam/offering).

'Appam', another sweet prasadam sold to pilgrims, earned Rs 12.38 crore, he had said.

Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers on Wednesday at the Lord Ayyappa temple here as the Mandala Pooja was performed at the hill shrine this afternoon, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

The Mandala Pooja was performed after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa, the principal deity, with 'thanka anki', the sacred golden attire brought to the Sannidhanam (temple complex) in a ceremonial procession on Tuesday evening.

The temple was closed soon after the Mandala Pooja and reopened in the evening for devotees to offer prayers before closing in the night.

The shrine will be closed for three days and reopened on December 30 for 'Makaravilakku' rituals.

The Makaravilakku ritual will be held at the hill shrine on January 15 marking the culmination of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage, TDB sources added.

