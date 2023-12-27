Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:24 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," CNN reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Michigan Supreme Court
- Donald Trump
Advertisement