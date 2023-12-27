Left Menu

Assam government announces recruitment for 14,223 school teachers

In a post on X, the Assam CM said that his government will not only deliver but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in the history of the state.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:19 IST
Assam government announces recruitment for 14,223 school teachers
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government has announced for recruitment of 14,223 school teachers across the state. In a post on X, the Assam CM said that his government will not only deliver but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in the history of the state.

"Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the education department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam's history," he said. In a series of posts on X, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the Directorate of Secondary Education has released the advertisement for 1,424 post-graduate and 7,249 graduate teachers.

The graduate teachers will be recruited from different streams like arts, science, Hindi and Sanskrit for provincialised secondary schools. Provincialisation refers to the government taking over all liabilities of a non-government school, which was established with the sole purpose of imparting education to serve society, for payment of salaries and other benefits to teachers, officials said.

Pegu further said that the Directorate of Elementary Education has also released an advertisement for the recruitment of 3,800 Assistant Teachers of Lower Primary (LP) Schools. Besides, 1,750 posts of Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers and Hindi Teachers of Upper Primary (UP) Schools have been advertised in various newspapers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023