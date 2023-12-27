Two arrested with banned 'Chinese Manja' worth 10 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad South-East zone task force police arrested two persons along with large quantity of banned Chinese Manja on Tuesday, said police. 20 Cartoon Boxes of Mono Gold Chinese Synthetic Nylon Glass Coated Manja (Each Box contains 48 Bobbins) and Mono Gold Chinese Synthetic Nylon Glass Coated Manja Bobbins - 55 (Total 1,015 Bobbins) worth Rs 10,15,000 were seized from the arrested accused, they added.

The arrested accused were identified as Venu Gopal Bajaj and Mohd Shazaib. According to the police, on credible information a raid was conducted on Tuesday at a shop named Bajaj Patang Ghar at Gulzar house, Charminar and A1- Kite Shop at Opposite Charms Garden, Kalapather. During the raid large quantity of banned Chinese synthetic nylon glass-coated manja was recovered and subsequently, the arrest was made.

During interrogation, it came to know that, they were illegally procuring the banned Chinese Manja from Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Karnataka's Raichur. They used Private vehicles to transport it to Hyderabad. And later sell it to the retail shop holders and needy customers in and around Hyderabad at higher prices for kite flying during the Makar Sankranti festival. By doing so they are making huge profits and endangering the lives of birds, animals and human beings by violating the orders of the Environmental Department.

Manja is a thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites. The manja is banned in several parts of the country. Notably in 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in New Delhi as it not only causes accidents, it can also cut the skin of animals and people. (ANI)

