Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Thoubal district

Assam Rifles, in a joint search operation with Manipur Police on Wednesday, recovered ammunition and war-like stores from two locations in Manipur's Thoubal district. "Acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Kiyamgei and Leiphrakpam in Thoubal district of Manipur, joint teams of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on December 27 and recovered ammunition and war-like stores," as per a Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) press release.

In the joint operation, the forces recovered one tube launcher, 12 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, one no 36 hand grenade, one stun grenade, one smoke grenade and two radio sets, the release stated. In a similar incident on December 23, Assam Rifles, in a joint search operation with Manipur police, recovered arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge in Noney district, according to an official statement.

Based on inputs about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge, in the Noney district, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on December 23. A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores, according to the release.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Manipur government to furnish to the court-appointed committee the details of the steps it had taken to restore the places of worship that had been destroyed in the ethnic violence. The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace. (ANI)

