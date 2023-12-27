Telangana: Conviction rate increased from 50 pc last year to 61 pc this year in Rachakonda

Rachakonda Commissioner G Sudheer Babu released the annual report of the Rachokonda Commissionerate for the year 2023 today stating that the conviction rate has increased from 59 percent in 2022 to 61 percent in 2023. Commissioner Sudheer said that H5,978 Ul cases were brought forward from previous years. 30,148 cases are reported during the year 2023. Out of the total 36,126 cases, 27,210 cases (75 percent) have been disposed off.

"The conviction rate has been increased from 59 percent (2022) to 61 percent (2023)", he added. In its report, the Commissioner said that Rachokonda secured 227 convictions in contested cases. For life-20, 20 years- 11, 10 years-9, 7 years-6, 5 years-18, 4 years-1, 3 years-19, 2 years 17, 1 year 32. Up to 1 year and Fine-94.

He said that Rachakonda stood first in Telangana in convictions of major crime heads for five consecutive years. In 2019-52 percent, 2020-71 percent; 2021-72 percent, 2022-94 percent and 2023-89 percent. The Commissionerate also stood first in disposing of 8.981 compoundable IPC, SLL cases and 87,131e-Pettycases 62892 MV Act cases in 3 National Lok Adalats.

"As many as 5882.965 kgs ganja, 12 ganja plants. 6 litres 555 ML Hashish Oil. 262 grams MDMA, 4.505 kgs Opium. 377 grams of Heroin, 9.200 Kgs Poppy Straw, 27 Ecstasy Pills, 04 LSD Papers, 150 Nitravita Tablets, 50 OCB Packets, 05 Charas Balls, 1150 Grms Charas Powder, 3000 Rumorf Tablets were seized and 12 accused were detained under PDAct," the report presented by Commissioner Sudheer stated. In the TSLA-2023 elections, hard cash of Rs 62.26 crores, 13551.855 litres Liquor, 15.311 Kgs gold, 21.442 kgs silver, 300 carats of diamond and other articles of total worth Rs. 68,15,98,205 were seized, the report added.

It further mentioned that as many as 177 child marriages, including 21 of this year were prevented by She Teams Rachakonda. "The total crime reported cases are 27586. Compared with last year 6.86 percent of crime stats increased this year," the report added.

The report presented by Commissioner Sudheer also stated that the cybercrime reported cases in the state are 2562. Compared with last year there was an increase of 25 per cent in cases of cybercrime. "The total crime against women cases are 3122. Compared with 2022, 6.25 per cent of cases decreased from last year," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)