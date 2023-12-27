Trial run of Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat conducted

A trial run of the Vande Bharat Express was conducted on Wednesday from Coimbatore to Bengaluru Cantonment and back, as per a press statement. The train originated from Coimbatore at 5.00 am and reached Bengaluru cantonment at about 10.38 am, as per the South Western Railway press statement.

Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division and other officers of the division visited the Bengaluru cantonment and inspected the train. "The timetable for regular service and the fare structure are under review and will be notified soon," the statement added.

"Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent. The scheduled commute between New Delhi and Varanasi will take approximately eight hours, making it 40-50 per cent faster than the fastest train currently connecting these two cities.6 Till now, 7 Vande Bharat trains have covered a cumulative distance of 23 lakh kilometres, equivalent to 58 rounds of earth. More than 40 lakh passengers have travelled in Vande Bharat trains so far, as per a Ministry of Railways press release. "The Indian government has dedicated significant efforts towards strengthening the 'Make in India' campaign. As an excellent example of the 'Make in India' success story, the Indian Railways launched India's first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route 1 On January 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eighth Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad (Telangana) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the release stated.

As per the Ministry of Railways, the Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like the Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. It aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers "The Vande Bharat Express is the next major leap for Indian Railways in terms of speed and convenience. In his address to the nation on August 15, 2021, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that during the 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country," as per the release. (ANI)

