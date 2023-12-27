As Covid cases in Gurugram rise, DM orders hospitals to stay prepared

With active Covid cases in Gurugram rising, District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday ordered hospitals to set up isolation wards, a dedicated section within each ICU, and a separate OPD for patients having Covid symptoms. The order issued by the DM comes into force immediately and will remain in place till further orders.

According to the order, the DC said recognising the unique challenges posed by COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, marked by increased transmissibility and potential severity, there is an immediate need for a compassionate and targeted response to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all individuals. A distinct area within the Outpatient Department (OPD) of every hospital is to be designated exclusively for individuals presenting with symptoms indicative of COVID-19. This will facilitate prompt screening. Testing, and initial consultation for suspected cases while minimizing the risk of transmission to other patients, read the order further.

Hospitals are expressly prohibited from denying admission or treatment to any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 sub-variant! N.J. It is incumbent upon hospital authorities to ensure the timely admission and provision of necessary medical care in alignment with guidelines issued by health authorities, as mentioned in the official order. Any person, contravening this order, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. 1860, Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable.

Meanwhile, the nation capital reported the first case of JN.1 variant infection, said Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. "Delhi has reported the first case of JN.1, a Sub-Variant of Omicron. Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 and the other two are Omicron," Bharadwaj told ANI.

For now, a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country as of December 26, as per Health Ministry sources said on Wednesday. (ANI)

