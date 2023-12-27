Left Menu

Tripura police seize 250 kgs of Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh, one arrested

According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Surjit Majumdar (38).

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:59 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura police arrested one person and seized a truck loaded with Ganja en route to Lungshilong from Agartala worth Rs 50 lakh. According to the officials, the accused has been identified as Surjit Majumdar (38).

The seizure was made on December 26 (Tuesday). "An empty vehicle arrived at Churaibari Police Naka Point from Agartala to Lungshilong at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Earlier, information was received in connection with the smuggling of cannabis in a 12-wheeler empty lorry. Accordingly, the police carried out a search operation and seized 110 kg of Ganja," Tripura Police said.

"On further investigation, the driver of the seized vehicle informed about another 140 kg of Ganja that was recovered from another vehicle. In all, a total of 47 pecks and 250 kg of Ganja were seized, the black market value of which is Rs 50 lakh," the police added. A case under NDPS Act number 68/23 has been registered against the accused at the local police station.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP, North Tripura, said, "From October 19, 2023, Churaibaari checkpost has been imposed to check the illegal smuggling under the guidance of CM Manik Saha. Today, a truck was detained with 250 kg of ganja. Further information will be provided after the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

