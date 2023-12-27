"Congress should fulfil all its promises made during polls": BRS leader K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the ruling Congress government in Telangana should fulfil all its promises made before the state Assembly polls. "Congress Government in Telangana should implement Rs 4,000 pension to all the existing 44 lakhs pensioners," Kavitha said while speaking to ANI.

"They should also start "Niruoduyga Bruthi" as they promised during the election campaign. They also requested the people of Telangana not to pay the electricity bills when the consumption is below 200 units. Free electricity up to 200 units has been promised by the party, which will be implemented in January," she added. Following the strategy adopted by the party in Karnataka, the Congress promised six guarantees in Telangana as well.

These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha". Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the women of Telangana will receive, Rs 2,500 every month, Gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free travel in RTC buses. Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, the farmers will receive Rs 15,000 per acre every year, Rs 12,000 per year for agriculture labour and a bonus of Rs 500 per year for paddy crops.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Congress promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household. Under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, the party promised a 250 sq yards plot for all Telangana movement fighters and house site and Rs 5 lakh for people not having their own house. Under the Yuva Vikasam scheme, the Congress has promised a Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh for students, setting up Telangana International Schools in every mandal and under the Cheyutha scheme, Rs 4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens and Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri insurance has been promised by the party.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. (ANI)

