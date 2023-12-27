Maharashtra: Mumbai Crime Branch detains 3 people in RBI threat email case

The Mumbai Crime Branch detained three people from Gujarat's Vadodara in connection with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) threat email case. According to the crime branch, the accused has been identified as Md Arshil, Md Iqbal Topala (27), Adil Bhai Rafiq Bhai Malik (23) and Wasimraja Abdulrazzak Memon (35).

The police said that the threat email was sent from the accused, Md. Arshil's ID. He has a BBA degree and works in share market trading. "The other two accused were detained because their SIM was used in the case," the police added.

All three accused have been handed over to the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station for further investigation. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India received a threatening email stating that bombs would be planted in its premises, police said.

According to police, the sender of the email has also threatened to plant bombs inside the premises of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai. Police said that the sender in the email demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai, Police went to all these places and investigated but did not find anything," police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

