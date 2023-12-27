Delhi Minister Atishi chairs review meeting to discuss govt's plan to construct 188 new courtrooms

In a key review meeting with senior officials, Law and PWD Minister Atishi conducted a comprehensive review of the Kejriwal Government's ambitious plan to construct 188 new courtrooms in Delhi. Recognising the urgent need to address the city's courtroom shortfall, Minister Atishi on Tuesday directed officials to prepare detailed plans, emphasising the importance of timeline-driven construction to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure.

The officials were directed by the Minister to prepare a step-wise timeline and checklist for the preparation of these new courtrooms, with the intent of expanding the judiciary's capacity on a war footing. "The Kejriwal government will accept no delays or compromises in pursuit of this crucial goal," she added.

During the review meeting, Minister Atishi directed the PWD and Law departments to work on a war footing, ensuring the timely establishment of courtrooms across the city. "Every Indian is entitled to essential judicial infrastructure for their right to speedy and accessible justice to be preserved. The mission to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi will be key to achieving this goal," Atishi said, underscoring the Kejriwal government's push to build the courts as soon as possible.

Highlighting CM Arvind Kejriwal's commitment to the fundamental right of every Indian to speedy and accessible justice, Atishi said, "The Kejriwal Government is firmly dedicated to providing ample courtrooms for the judicial relief of citizens. Currently, judges and courts across the country are overburdened with pending litigation, causing undue delays in the resolution of cases. The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens of Delhi efficiently and responsibly." As part of the ambitious construction plan, Atishi iterated on the inclusion of essential facilities within all new courtrooms without fail. The objective is to guarantee the comfort and convenience of all stakeholders in the legal process. This approach reflects the government's holistic vision for a judicial infrastructure that not only meets public demand but also prioritises the well-being of judges, lawyers and citizens who come to the court in pursuit of justice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)