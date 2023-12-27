Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camp organised at Ramlila Maidan in Tanakpur, Champawat district, on Wednesday. The Chief Minister honoured various beneficiaries by inspecting the stalls set up by various departments in the camp organised on this occasion.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed checks of Rs. 1 lakh each to 9 women groups under the NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission), checks of Rs. 13 lakhs were distributed to 10 resource cooperative societies of the Cooperative Department and 10 women beneficiaries under the NRLM. Along with attending the baby shower programme of 10 pregnant women, the Chief Minister also flagged off 11 new vehicles for the municipality.

The Chief Minister said that the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, on his call, the countrymen have taken charge of this yatra. The Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries from all the states of the country are very excited about this journey.

"People are welcoming 'Modi's Guaranteed Vehicle' in new ways. It is the priority of the government to provide information about the public welfare schemes of the government to the general public and to provide benefits from the schemes to the deprived, the Chief Minister said. He said, "Bharat Sankalp Yatra developed by the Central Government, focuses on public welfare schemes. 19 schemes in rural areas and 15 in urban areas have been identified for the Yatra; these include schemes related to Healthy India Mission, food security, quality education, health services, proper nutrition, housing for the poor, financing services and social security".

For information and publicity of the schemes, Yatra Raths are reaching Gram Panchayat in every district, where Prime Minister Modi's address, information about the schemes and films related to the schemes are being shown. Quizzes, cultural programs and drone demonstrations are also being held to create awareness regarding the schemes. Programmes like 'Meri Kahani-Meri Zubaani' are also being conducted to share personal success stories and achievements of the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers and employees to ensure that the public welfare schemes related to the Central and State Governments should be taken to every village and that the benefits of the schemes should be provided to the people deprived of them. The Chief Minister said that during this Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the vehicle guaranteed by Honorable Prime Minister Modi is reaching every village and every panchayat, the aim of which is to build a developed India.

The resolution of this yatra is to develop India in every way by 2047. This vehicle is reaching every corner of our state as a guarantee of Modi's ability to deliver all the schemes by major departments to the people. Under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 63 thousand participants in the state have so far gotten the benefits of the schemes.

Deprived of Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Health Department, Bank's Financial Institution, Industry, PM Vishwakarma, Jal Jeevan Mission, Agriculture, Aadhaar, Food Supply, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme. Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is doing the work of saturating the people with the schemes under this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, work is being done to make people aware of the schemes. He said that a large number of people are enthusiastically joining the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and are also taking advantage of it.

Modi's guarantee vehicle is being welcomed with much fanfare everywhere. Because people's lives are improving by connecting with the schemes, some got housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, some got water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, and some got the benefit of the Ayushman Card. In this way, various benefits have been given to the people. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honored the two women, Janaki Devi and Parvati Devi, for the help they provided to Geeta Devi, a resident of Ucholigoth, Tanakpur, who was injured by a tiger on Tuesday, in saving her from the tiger attack. (ANI)

