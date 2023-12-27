Two drug peddlers arrested in Assam's Karimganj, brown sugar worth 9.70 lakh seized

The Assam Rifles Battalion, in a joint operation with Patharkandi PS, apprehended two drug peddlers along with brown sugar worth Rs 9.40 lakh from the Patharkandi Police Station area, Assam. Based on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and police representatives from Baraigram Watch Post and Patharkandi Police Station on Tuesday.

"A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles with police representatives from Baraigram Watch Post under Patharkandi Police Station in which two drug peddlers were apprehended along with 23.7 gm of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 9,70,000 from the general area of Nagaria Village under Baraigram Watch Post, Patharkandi Police Station, Assam," the Assam Rifles said in an official statement. The apprehended individuals and seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station PS for further investigation and legal proceedings. Assam Rifles has demonstrated its commitment to a drug-free society.

Earlier on December 17, in a joint operation, the Assam Rifles, the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and the Ambassa police seized marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh from the Ambassa area in Tripura's Dhalai district, according to an official statement from the Assam Rifles. The seized marijuana weighed 160 kilogrammes, it added.

Marijuana is a kind of drug extracted from the cannabis plant. "Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles Battalion in Radhanagar, the CRPF and Ambassa PS. The team seized 160 kg of marijuana worth Rs 70 lakh and one heavy vehicle, said the official statement.

"Seized contents were handed over to Ambassa PS, Dhalai District, Tripura, on December 17, 2023, for further investigation and legal proceedings," it added. (ANI)

