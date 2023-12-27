Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in shopping centre in Mumbai's Malad; 11 people evacuated

A massive fire broke out in a shopping centre in the Malad area of Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said. Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

According to the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, 11 people were safely evacuated from the shopping centre. "As of now, no injuries have been reported," the fire officials added.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, in a tragic incident, 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site. After receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot," the fire officials added. As per the fire department, no damage or casualties have been reported till now. (ANI)

