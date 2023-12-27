Net surplus of Rs 240 crore projected in NDMC budget for FY 2024-25

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday presented its budget for the financial year 2024-25 with focus on sustainable development goals. NDMC chairman Amit Yadav said that FY 2024-25 shows a total expenditure of Rs 4,829.36 crore which is more than the revised estimated figures of Rs 4,568.21 crore.

The NDMC Budget for FY 2024-25 shows receipts of Rs 5,069.63 crore which is higher than the revised estimate of Rs 4,888.93 crore, Yadav said. "The increase in receipts is the result of our efforts in the collection of property tax and estate dues. We expect the expenditure to further increase in FY 2024-25 on account of the disbursement of arrears of salary/pension and other retirement benefits on implementation of 7th CPC in the NDMC," Yadav added.

Further talking about NDMC's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Yadav said, "NDMC has made significant progress to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) we have our footprints in 15 of the 17 SDGs prescribed for municipal bodies. In line with the outcome of COP 28 Climate Summit, to accelerate climate-related efforts on an unprecedented scale, NDMC aims to adopt innovative market-based mechanisms like Green Bonds and the newly introduced Green Credits programme In our budget for 2024-25, total expenditure is more than our RE figures for the current year and the receipts are higher than that of RE leading us with a surplus, a trend maintained by the NDMC for the last number of years. Higher revenue expenditure for RE 2023-24 is on account of increased power purchase prices and payment of salary to the newly appointed 4,400 Palika Sahayaks, he said.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to Employee Welfare, NDMC by exercising powers conferred to it under the NDMC Act decided to regularize 4,400 RMR workers after obtaining approval from the Central Government to formalize the process. To extend these welfare initiatives further, 47 compassionate appointments were made for the eligible dependent family members of Govt. Servant who died in harness thereby leaving the family without a means of livelihood, he added. So far Recruitment Rules (RRs) of more than 100 categories of posts have already been approved by the Council. The long pending decision on 07thCentral Pay Commission has also been taken and the employees shall now get all the benefits of CPC. These measures shall have a significant effect on budget this year in terms of outlay, however large part of this increase is likely to be set off in FY 2024-25. NDMC has chosen the theme of Viksit Bharat @2047 systemic structural interventions for better governance in FY 2024-25.

NAMASTE (NDMC Accounting Management and Financial System), an integrated financial system for all stakeholders would ensure the ease of doing business not only for citizens and vendors but also for our employees and pensioners. We have cleared our statutory liabilities including GST to ensure that next year we shall stand stronger on fundamentals. To tighten our tax collections, we will implement Geo Tagging for all properties starting next financial year i.e. 2024-25. Geo Tagging will have the features of uploading the photos of the properties of taxpayers through mobile App or NDMC website.

To strengthen the Electrical infrastructure NDMC has received financial assistance from the Ministry of Power, Govt of India under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for a project comprising of Prepaid Smart Metering and Loss reduction works in Distribution infrastructure. NDMC has implemented a range of proactive measures to combat environmental pollution through promoting greenery and expanding the green cover to mitigate the spread of dust, deployed Smog Guns, Mechanical Road Sweepers, switching to only electric vehicles in a phased manner and have augmented e-charging points to support use of electric vehicles in NDMC area.

We have launched a "One Day One Road" programme wherein intensive cleaning and washing of trees, roads and pavements is taken up for an identified road every day. Chairman concluded Budget Speech with the remarks that we approach the coming financial year with confidence, gained from our achievements and hope to grow consistently leveraging our strengths with the continued support from all stakeholders towards making NDMC an aspirational city and global benchmark befitting its status as the national capital of 'Viksit Bharat'. Our vision for 2047 is to be a part of developing Bharat as one of the leading capital cities of the World. (ANI)

