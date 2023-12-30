Amit Shah launches reference books on recently passed criminal justice laws, lauds publishing houses

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched three reference books on the newly promulgated revolutionary criminal justice laws which were published in a short time. Earlier, both Houses of Parliament passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills -- replacing the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah thanked Dr Vinay Ahuja, Managing Director of the publishing house which published the books and shared a picture of him launching them. "I congratulate Mohan Law House for publishing reference books related to the newly promulgated revolutionary criminal justice laws in such a short time. These three law books contain user-friendly comparative references for easy understanding of various provisions and also highlight changes brought in the new laws," said Shah.

"A heinous crime against women like rape was in Section 375 of the IPC but is now put in section 63 of the new law. A grave crime like murder was in section 300 of the IPC but has now been brought forward to Section 101 in the new law. I thank Dr Vinay Ahuja, the Managing Director of the publishing house. Glad to launch the books today for the benefit of our law enthusiasts and luminaries," he added. Apart from that, Shah also launched other reference books on criminal justice laws by the Lexis Nexis publication and said, "Pleased to launch the reference books on the recently passed three ground-breaking criminal justice laws. These three law books have highlighted all changes made in the new laws in a simple manner for the benefit of all the stakeholders. Congratulations to Udit Mathur, the Managing Director and Mahender Chaturvedi, the Sales Director of the publishing company Lexis Nexis for promptly releasing the books. The newly published books will enhance the effective understanding of the laws." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)