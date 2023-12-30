Punjab Police constitutes SIT to investigate Nicaragua Human Trafficking case

The Punjab Police constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences of human trafficking involved in the Nicaragua Human Trafficking case, a press release from the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department said. The constitution of the four-member SIT came on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The Director of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) in Punjab, LK Yadav constituted the SIT.

The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Ferozepur Randhir Kumar, while the other three members include Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Civil Lines Ludhiana Jasroop Kaur Baath, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Ferozepur Balkar Singh Sandhu and DSP Headquarters Patiala Dalbir Singh Sidhu, the release mentioned. The SIT has been asked to submit the final report to the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, a Nicaraguan human trafficking case has been reported in various newspapers where 303 passengers from India, mostly belonging to Punjab and Gujrat, have been detained by French authorities, the release said. (ANI)

