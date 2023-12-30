Left Menu

Punjab Police constitutes SIT to investigate Nicaragua Human Trafficking case

The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Ferozepur Randhir Kumar, while the other three members include Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Civil Lines Ludhiana Jasroop Kaur Baath, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Ferozepur Balkar Singh Sandhu and DSP Headquarters Patiala Dalbir Singh Sidhu.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 17:49 IST
Punjab Police constitutes SIT to investigate Nicaragua Human Trafficking case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences of human trafficking involved in the Nicaragua Human Trafficking case, a press release from the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department said. The constitution of the four-member SIT came on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The Director of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) in Punjab, LK Yadav constituted the SIT.

The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Ferozepur Randhir Kumar, while the other three members include Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Civil Lines Ludhiana Jasroop Kaur Baath, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Ferozepur Balkar Singh Sandhu and DSP Headquarters Patiala Dalbir Singh Sidhu, the release mentioned. The SIT has been asked to submit the final report to the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, a Nicaraguan human trafficking case has been reported in various newspapers where 303 passengers from India, mostly belonging to Punjab and Gujrat, have been detained by French authorities, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023