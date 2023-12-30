Left Menu

Climate activists block Amsterdam highway in protest against ING

Hundreds of activists walked onto the A10 highway to the south of Amsterdam around noon local time (1100 GMT), images on local TV station ATS showed, after police shut down the road to avoid casualties. The activists staged their protest at the location of ING's former headquarters along the A10, as they said the bank is the main facilitator of fossil fuel projects in the Netherlands.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:02 IST
Climate activists block Amsterdam highway in protest against ING
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch climate activists on Saturday blocked a major highway in Amsterdam to demand an immediate end to the financing of fossil fuel projects by lender ING. Hundreds of activists walked onto the A10 highway to the south of Amsterdam around noon local time (1100 GMT), images on local TV station ATS showed, after police shut down the road to avoid casualties.

The activists staged their protest at the location of ING's former headquarters along the A10, as they said the bank is the main facilitator of fossil fuel projects in the Netherlands. ING, the largest lender in the Netherlands, earlier this month said it would stop financing oil and gas exploration and production by 2040 and triple new lending to renewable energy over the next two years as part of an updated climate strategy.

ING was not immediately available for comment. The Amsterdam city council had banned the A10 protest and had allocated a field nearby for the demonstration. But protesters climbed up the embankment and onto the highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023