Kerala: CM Vijayan lambasts Israel, calls assault on Gaza "attack on humanity"

Hitting out at Israel over the ongoing war with Hamas, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the ongoing assaults are not just an attack on one community but on "humanity" as a whole. While speaking at the opening of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage Centre in Varkala town, Chief Minister Vijayan said, "The moment you hear about Palestine, you are reminded of the faces of Muslim believers, but in that Palestine, in Gaza, there are Christians and churches."

"There were many Christians who were killed in Israel's attack on Gaza. That is why it is said that the attack is not just on one community but on humanity as a whole," said the Chief Minister. The Kerala CM also talked about how Bethlehem did not celebrate Christmas this year due to war-ridden Palestine.

"This is the first time in history that Christmas has not been celebrated in Bethlehem due to the ongoing wars," he said. Adding further, he stated, "In one part of our world, even small babies are being killed, lakhs of people are fleeing, and thousands of women and children are found dead under buildings destroyed in the missile attacks."

"Everybody knows that I am talking about the Israel-Palestine conflict. There were no Christmas celebrations in Jesus Christ's birthplace, Bethlehem. There were no stars or decorative lights. In place of cribs, there were destroyed homes and, in place of Jesus Christ, the dead bodies of small babies," said the Chief Minister. "How would they celebrate Christmas? The moment you hear about Palestine, you are reminded of the faces of Muslim believers but in Palestine, in Gaza, there are Christians and churches as well. The attack is not just on one community but on humanity," he added.

Citing the teachings of philosopher and spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru, the Kerala CM said, "If Sree Narayana Guru's message of spiritual enlightenment and social equality had reached that land and those minds, there would have not been a pool of blood." "Sree Narayana Guru allowed the Sivagiri Pilgrimage to get rid of the caste mentality that divides people and strengthens the sense of unity in humanity," he added.

Sree Narayana Guru was a philosopher, spiritual leader and social reformer in India. He led a reform movement against injustice in the caste-ridden society of Kerala to promote spiritual enlightenment and social equality.

On October 7, over 2000 Hamas terrorists breached Israeli borders and unleashed coordinated attacks, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In response, Israel has launched a fierce counter-offensive, targeting Hamas units in the Gaza Strip. However, the Israeli air assault and ground operations drew frowns from rights groups and the Arab world over the mounting civilian death toll.

According to the Hamas-run ministry in Gaza, over 20,000 people, including over 6,000 children, have perished in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli offensive. (ANI)

