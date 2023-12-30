Amit Shah introduces reference book on three recently enacted criminal laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the reference books on the three recently enacted transformative criminal justice laws passed by Parliament on Saturday. The Rajya Sabha passed the three criminal bills--the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023--replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act. The bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister informed that the three books have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones, highlighting the vision of the government for a speedy justice delivery system. "Introducing the reference books on the three recently enacted transformative criminal justice laws. The three books published by Eastern Book Company have given useful section-wise comparisons of new laws with the old ones. The books highlight the vision of the government for a fair and speedy justice delivery system," Shah posed on X.

Thanking the Director and Senior Associate Editor, Shah said, "Heartfelt thanks to Surendra Malik, the Director and Bhumika Indulia, Senior Associate Editor of the publishing house, for swiftly coming up with the books." Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them.

The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill. The bills were first introduced during the Monsoon session of Parliament in August. After the Standing Committee on Home Affairs made several recommendations, the government decided to withdraw the bills and introduced their redrafted versions last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)