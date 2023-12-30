Left Menu

Gurugram imposes ban on UAVs tomorrow in view of CM's visit

The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Sunday in view of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Gurugram.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:32 IST
Gurugram imposes ban on UAVs tomorrow in view of CM's visit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Sunday in view of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Gurugram. District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This order will be disseminated across Gurugram District via public relations department's van and posted prominently at various locations, including District HQ, Sub Divisional offices, Tehsils, Courts, Public places, and Police Stations, said the order. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the intimation from the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana Panchkula, the Chief Minister, Haryana, will be visiting Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023