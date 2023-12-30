Gurugram imposes ban on UAVs tomorrow in view of CM's visit

The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Sunday in view of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Gurugram. District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This order will be disseminated across Gurugram District via public relations department's van and posted prominently at various locations, including District HQ, Sub Divisional offices, Tehsils, Courts, Public places, and Police Stations, said the order. Violators will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the intimation from the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana Panchkula, the Chief Minister, Haryana, will be visiting Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

