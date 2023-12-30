J-K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Kupwara
3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 4:57 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16:57:41 IST, Lat: 34.43 and Long: 74.22, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X. No casualties were reported in the earthquake.
Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul, the NCS said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian bureaucracy most impactful in realising people's aspirations: Vice President Dhankar
Canada: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 16 in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Vijay Diwas: How Indian Navy’s Stealth Attack on Pakistan Won us the 1971 War
Prime Video debuts teaser of Rohit Shetty's OTT show 'Indian Police Force'
Indian Navy counters hijacking incident in Arabian Sea