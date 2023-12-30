Left Menu

J-K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Kupwara

3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:39 IST
J-K: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Kupwara
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 4:57 p.m. IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 16:57:41 IST, Lat: 34.43 and Long: 74.22, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X. No casualties were reported in the earthquake.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul, the NCS said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

