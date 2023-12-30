Left Menu

HP CM directs officials to expedite FCA, FRA cases pertaining to hydropower projects

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed concerned officials to expedite the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forests Rights Act (FRA) cases in various hydropower projects.

During a review meeting of the Power Department here, he said hydropower projects of 11,000 MW power capacity are stalled at various stages due to clearance issues and issued directions to constitute a body consisting of Forest and Energy departments to streamline the FCA and FRA process.

In addition, Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officials and District Forest officers (DFOs) will also identify the land in their respective districts for compulsory afforestation, he added.

It was of utmost importance to harness hydropower to make Himachal a self-sufficient state and concerned departments must ensure time-bound completion of the hydropower projects to reap benefits for the people of the state, the chief minister said.

He also directed to complete of 800 MW Parvati and 100 MW Uhal stage-III Hydro Electric Projects by 2024.

The present state government has raised the issue of enhancing royalty in the power projects, Sukhu said, adding that the same would be raised with the Union Power Minister during the upcoming meeting to ensure more revenue to the state.

He said that power projects will give 20 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent royalty to the state for the first 12 years, the next 18 years and the remaining 10 years, respectively, as per the policy of the state government.

The chief minister also affirmed support for the power projects below 5 MW to complete them in a time-bound manner.

