Delhi HC calls for further psychiatric evaluation of widow suffering from suicidal ideation, seeking termination of pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Saturday called for a report from the Department of Psychiatry of the AIIMS Hospital as to whether, in a woman's state of severe depression with suicidal ideation, it would be detrimental to her health if her pregnancy were permitted to be continued for its full term. The high court is hearing the petition of a woman who is stated to be 29 weeks pregnant. She has sought permission for the medical termination of her pregnancy.

After considering the psychiatric evaluation report from AIIMS, vacation Judge Neena Krishna Bansal ordered a further psychiatric evaluation report. The matter was listed on January 2, 2024.

The Department of Psychiatry of the AIIMS Hospital filed a report stating that the petitioner was evaluated on December 28, 2023. She was found to be suffering from severe depression with suicidal ideation, the report stated.

Given the risk to herself and others (the foetus), the patient and family were advised admission, to which they agreed. The patient is admitted to the psychiatry ward in AIIMS Hospital, the bench noted. Earlier on Wednesday, AIIMS was directed to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the 23-year-old widow who has sought permission for medical termination of her pregnancy.

The medical board had not recommended a medical termination of pregnancy. Before issuing direction, the bench heard the submission of Advocate Dr. Amit Mishra, counsel for the petitioner.

He had submitted before the court that she was facing mental trauma due to the pregnancy. Some judgements allowed the termination of pregnancy at an advanced stage. He had also submitted that the petitioner is facing mental and physical trauma. Even so, she is not able to take a meal.

The 23-year-old woman has approached the court. It is stated that her husband died on October 9, 2023. On December 22, 2023, the bench asked the AIIMS to constitute a medical board and to examine the petitioner.

The bench had directed to report as to whether the petitioner is in a condition to undergo the procedure for termination of pregnancy. (ANI)

